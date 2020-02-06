Nigerian Athletes to the Para-Lifting World Cup, which began yesterday in Abuja, have the potentials to conquer the World, declares the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare.

Dare expressed optimism that Team Nigeria will not just play a worthy host, but will excel at the competition.

Speaking to journalists after opening ceremony, which was graced by Nigeria’s First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari, the minister assured that all eligible athletes would be accredited without bias to brighten the country’s chances of excelling at the event.

“First, my expectation is that every eligible Nigerian athlete will be allowed to participate, nobody presented by Team Nigerian will be denied accreditation,” Dare assured.

“This is about sports and the national interests of Nigeria, hence I expect a hitch-free World Cup. As you can see we had a successful opening ceremony.”

Speaking on Nigeria’s medal prospects, Dare enthused that Team Nigeria had always done great, assuring that this year‘s performance would be better than previous outings. “I expect that Team Nigeria will surpass existing records. Our athletes are highly motivated; they are champions and they will do the country proud in the next few days.”

The Para-lifting World Cup will run from 5 February to 7 February 2020 in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the Minister had affirmed that preparations for the 20th National Sports Festival billed for Edo State was on track.

According to the Special Adviser to the Minister on Media, John Joshua -Akanji, the local Organizing Committee for the Edo 2020 Sports Festival was working round the clock to ensure that the festival takes place as planned. The level of preparations excited the Minister.

“All efforts were being geared towards Edo State hosting a great festival. From all indications, Edo State is ready to play host to the festival. After several postponements which almost marred the traditional biennial event, no efforts would be spared to make this festival a reality”, the Minister’s aide assured.