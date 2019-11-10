Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, is expected to deliver a lecture titled “Constructive Youth: Participating in the Nigeria Project- A Sustainable Model’’ at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at an event put together by the Alumni Association of the higher institution.

Speaking on the choice of Dare as Guest Speaker, President of the association, Solomon Onilede stressed that Dare, a native of Ogbomoso, has a rich and intimidating profile, adding that as a member of the Federal Executive Council, he (Dare) is well equipped with policies and programmes of the Federal government for the youth.

The event, which is scheduled to hold at the Hall, LAUTECH at 12noon, has the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi and Vice Chancellor of LAUTECH, Prof. Micheal Ologunde as Royal Father of the day and Chief Host respectively while the National President, LAUTECH Alumni, Hon. Solomon Onilede will serve as host.

The 13th annual lecture of the alumni association will attract people from all walks of life including ministers, governors, members of the national assembly, traditional rulers, students, artisans and youths.