In fulfillment of his promise to host the Air Warriors of Lagos upon their becoming champions of the Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare on Friday received members of the team in his office at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

In his welcome address, the minister expressed gladness at their achievement, especially as it was their first time participating in the tournament.

“It is very exciting for me to receive the Air Warriors Basketball Club. When I watched them play in Lagos, I saw a team with talents and skills and predicted that they would go a long way,” the minister said.

“Their story is very compelling. Their first time competing in the basketball league and they came out unbeaten. No team has ever set that record. That is hugely commendable.”

Highlight of the visit was a pledge by the minister that the ministry would sponsor two members of the team to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games in order for them to gain first-hand experience at the games, while learning from Nigeria’s D’Tigers and D’Tigress.