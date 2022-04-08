As part of his efforts in empowering the youth across the country, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, will on Sunday, April 10, inaugurate, DAD Foundation Sports Arena, in Ogbomoso.

The indoor sports facility built by the foundation, will promote grassroots sports development in the locality and reduce youth restiveness and social vices.

DAD foundation a leading non-profit organization has consistently provided succor to the people of Ogbomoso through various initiatives including free medical outreach, women and youth empowerment, grassroots sports development and literacy activities.

According to the promoter of DAD foundation, who is also the Minister, the decision to build and donate the sports facility to the community is borne out of his passion for gassroots sports development and youth empowerment.

He said, “DAD foundation has sustained numerous initiatives aimed at improving the common lots of the people.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The sports arena will help to promote sports development at the community level.

“With the facility, we can easily identify talents among the teeming youthful populace.

“It is a project that will be handed over to the community for ease of sustainability”.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The Minister urged well-meaning Nigerians to empower the youth by building sports infrastructure, adding that many young Nigerians are blessed with untapped talents.