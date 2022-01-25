From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Minister of Youth and Sports Developments, Sunday Dare, has made an appeal to the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, and the Federal Capital Territory Administration to facilitate the process of including the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Museum in the list of Museums and Monuments in the Country.

Dare spoke when he commissioned the NYSC Museum of Dynamic History on Tuesday in Abuja, expeessing joy to be associated with the pragmatic leadership of NYSC Director General, Majar-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, for many ground-breaking achievements.

“It is worthy of note that with the complexities of today’s world and the quest for foreign culture, it has become necessary to seek ways to preserve our history and I believe that this may have informed the decision of NYSC Management to establish this Museum of dynamic history so as to preserve innovations, inventions, Arts, and artifacts of the Corps members and the Scheme in general.

“I am pleased to be associated with the pragmatic leadership of the Director General of the NYSC for this and many other ground-breaking achievements and I am highly honoured to commission this project which will serve as a centre for research and documentation – and in the long run, a source of income to the Scheme.

“I am delighted to be part of this memorable event in the history of the country and the NYSC at large. I commend the visionary leadership of the Scheme for not only remaining strong in the face of daunting challenges, but turning the challenges into opportunities which have continued to raise the Scheme to higher pedestal,” he said.

Speaking earlier in his welcome address expressed confidence that the museum will be a valuable tool of reference and archive for researchers.

“My background as a Historian made me realize the need for the documentation of the activities of the Scheme. This gave rise to a number of activities. The establishment of the NYSC Museum therefore is a continuation of this process.

“The need for a museum as repository of historical and archival materials for an organization with such a rich history of close to five decades cannot be overemphasized. My background as a Historian made me realize the need for the documentation of the activities of the Scheme.

“It is our desire that individuals will find the Museum a valuable tool of reference while availing researchers useful materials on the contributions of the Scheme to the national development. We have equally written the relevant authorities for the museum to be listed among historical sites not only here in Abuja but the Country at large.

The Director Planning, Research and Statistics, Ahmed Wada Ikaka, announced that the museum is the brainchild of the NYSC DG.

“The NYSC Museum of Dynamic History is the brain child of Maj Gen Ibrahim. This lofty idea was conceived to document and exhibit the rich history of the NYSC from inception till date. It is also aimed at projecting the future of the Scheme in order to consolidate on the achievements recorded over the years,” he said.