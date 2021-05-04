As preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics intensifies, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare yesterday visited the athletes who have been training at the Moshood National Stadium, Abuja preparatory to their departure for USA on Thursday to participate in relay qualifiers.

While addressing the athletes, the Minister urged them to remain focused in unity. “I have been monitoring your preparations and have met most of you personally. Whether you are home-based or foreign-based, Team Nigeria is one, hence we decided to take you to the US to join others so that you can blend as a team.”

The minister boosted the prospect of Nigerian 100m hopeful, Enock Adegoke performing well at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by adopting him under the adopt an athlete initiative.

He showered encomium on some athletes, saying the future is bright for Nigeria to have podium performances at the Olympics. He commended the performance of Tobi Amusan who got adopted few weeks ago and who now has the second world best time, Grace Nwokocha and Adegoke Enoch who got adopted by the minister under the Adopt an Athlete Initiative.

Meanwhile, the minister will today inaugurate the Caretaker Committees of the 30 Sports Federations.

The event, which will be done virtually and physically, will originate from the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.