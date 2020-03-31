The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has joined other concerned citizens of Oyo State, family and friends of the state’s Governor, Seyi Makinde to wish him a quick recovery after he confirmed testing positive to COVID-19.

The minister commended Governor Makinde for reinforcing the key messaging for slowing down the spread of the virus by deciding to self-isolate, though he is currently asymptomatic.

According to Dare: “Your Excellency, I am sorry to learn about your test result on the coronavirus. I join all concerned citizens of Oyo State, your family and friends to wish you a quick recovery from the effect of the virus.

“I pray that God will heal you and see you through the period of isolation. Thank you for the courage to be opened about it. I believe you will soon bounce back fully ready to continue to govern Oyo State.

“I am certain that you will overcome this condition soon, having promised to go into self-isolation as required.”