Fred Itua, Abuja

Imprisoned senator Joshua Dariye on Thursday joined 108 senators to sponsor a motion put forward on the floor of the National Assembly’s Red Chamber.

Dariye is currently serving a jail term, following his conviction by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

In a motion sponsored on Thursday by Shehu Sani condemning killings and kidnappings in many northern states, Dariye was listed as one of the sponsors.