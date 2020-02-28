Controversial US-based Nigerian hip hop act, Speed Darlington is known for his ability to shock fans with his unpredictable actions.

Described as a loose canon, he goes for popular artistes like Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade and DJ Cuppy to mention a few. However, he misfired in his latest stunt and ended up the butt of jokes of many when he compared himself to rave-of-the-moment, Naira Marley.

Recently, he posted a photo of himself and Naira Marley sharing a handshake with a message thus: “No beef between us but he is still my son. I have been on the scene before him and I have been dropping big booty music videos since 2010. He is my son. Only thing is that I took forever to come home. He went home before me and dominated the radios. That is all. But I am coming right back for the rest of the year. Radio is mine. Every penny I saved in America I will spend on radio.”

However, Naira Marley’s fan came after him. @don_pablo_charles opened the barrage of attacks when he said: “Oga music nor be your calling.”

@emeka_windham picked up the baton when he admonished Darlington sternly: “The prayer of every father is that his son should be greater than him. Why do you want to be greater than your son?

It was clearly a case of mockery when @advanz1 joked: “Na radio go chop your money finish, you go end up living on the streets.”

Officialbaba_d stripped Darlington of any illusion that he is a musician. He said: “You are a better comedian than a musician.” For @tehmioluwa, the message was: “This guy, your mouth ehhh… You said you would never spill milk for your music to be aired on radio. Now you are planning to spend every bit of the coins you have saved all your life. Oga keep your money and just keep entertaining us here.”

While @oluwa_perry_dc was blunt and direct, saying: “He sings better than you a hundred times”, @ezy_flo advised him to go and work on himself. “Guy go and work on yourself.”

@akpitmorc01 wrapped it up with a word of advice for Darlington: “Why post picture of him and call him your son. You can’t give birth to him. Plus, he has been doing his stuff low key. Just stick to what you are doing and stop the comparison.”