To give hope to the hopeless, former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has explained that the Dash Me Foundation and its online thrift-for-charity initiative known as Dash Me Store were established to better the lives of the vulnerable and needy people in Nigeria.

Adeosun made this known on Tuesday, while responding to media inquiries from her base in the United Kingdom.

She said the Dash Me Foundation and Dash Me Store have rekindled her love for the vulnerable and needy people in the country. “A N20,000k sale that will pay for the medical care of an abandoned child gives me so much excitement despite having handled transactions worth billions of dollars for Nigeria,” she stated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, had on June 14, 2021, launched the Dash Me Foundation to raise funds for Nigeria’s army of small orphanages, Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps, domestic violence shelters and groups working with the vulnerable and needy. Mrs. Adeosun disclosed that the Dash Me Foundation was working closely with charitable organisations in the grassroots to ensure that funds and materials donated via the Dash Me Store get to actual beneficiaries.

She said, “The thrift-for-charity store is a unique model which does not just give to the needy in the conventional way of merely handing out donations. It is an innovative and structured way of aggregating donations to earn income to transform the lives of the vulnerable and needy people in Nigeria while also creating jobs in the process.”