Godwin Tsa Abuja

Former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki, on Thursday, made his first appearance in court before Justice Ahmed Muhammed of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court after his release from a four-year detention.

Dasuki who appeared for his trial on charges of money laundering and illegal possession of firearms refused to stand in the dock after declining an offer from the judge to sit down.

He was kept in detention for a period of four years in spite of the bail granted him by various courts.

The charges were preferred against him by in 2015 by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Two separate sets of charges of alleged diversion of funds earmarked for the procurement of arms meant for fighting Boko Haram in the North-East are pending against him at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja.

None of the two other cases had come up since December 24, 2019, when he was released from the custody of the Department of State Services.

At Thursday’s proceedings before Justice Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Dasuki, through his lawyer, Olukayode Ariwoola, withdrew two separate applications which he filed in protest against his continuation of trial without being released from illegal custody.

In withdrawing the applications, on Thursday Ariwoola said they had been overtaken by the event of the release of his client.

Responding, the prosecuting counsel, Mr. Dipo Okpeseyi (SAN), said he had no objection to the request to have the applications withdrawn.

The judge subsequently struck out the applications and adjourned trial till March 11 and 12.