Sokoto State Commissioner of Finance, Abdussamad Dasuki, has described the demise of Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade, 20th Soun of Ogbomosoland, as a huge loss to the nation.

Extolling the virtues of the late monarch, Dasuki stressed that he was a rallying point for his contemporaries and the younger generation, adding that his reign brought robust development to Ogbomosoland and environs.

The San Turaki of Sokoto who was accompanied by his brother, Prince Buhari Dasuki, Managing Director of Sokoto State Investment Company, made these remarks during a condolence visit to the family of the late monarch in Ogbomoso, yesterday.

“We commiserate with the people of Ogbomosoland over the demise of Alaiyeluwa Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade- 20th Soun of Ogbomosoland.

“I recall the moments I shared with Kabiyesi during his 90th birthday a few years ago. Baba was a father to all regardless of ethnic and tribal differences. He was an epitome of peace and royalty.

“We will miss his objective counsel on national issues.

“However, we are happy that he left behind worthy legacies for leaders at all levels to emulate.”

Dasuki prayed to Allah to give the Oyewumi family the fortitude to bear the loss and grant the late monarch Al- Jannah Firdaus.