Godwin Tsa Abuja

Chairman Emeritus of Daar Communication, Raymond Dokpesi, has told the Federal High Court that he only offered himself to launder the battered image of the country through the Presidential Media Initiative.

While denying any wrong doing in the N2.1 billion fraud case filed against by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Dokpesi has so far tendered 67 documents in defence of his case.

He told the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, that he was only deploying this professionalism in the media world to redeem the battered image of the country.

Meanwhile, his trial has been adjourned to March 18 for continuation.

In his evidence in Chief, the media mogul who was led by his counsel, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, denied any wrong doing as it bordered on the charge of procurement fraud and breach of public trust to the tune of N2.1 billion, slammed against him.

The EFCC on February 17, 2016 re-arraigned Dokpesi alongside his firm, DAAR Investment and Holdings Ltd, on a six-count charge bordering on alleged procurement fraud and breach of public trust to the tune of N2.1 billion allegedly received from the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) between October 2014 and March 2015.