Godwin Tsa Abuja

The Federal High Court, Abuja has fixed February 25, 2020, to deliver judgment in the case filed against former national Publicity Secretary of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

While adopting their final written addresses on yesterday, the defence team, comprising, Mr. Abel Ozioko, who appeared for Metuh and Mr. Tochukwu Onwugbufor (SAN), who appeared for his company, urged the court to discharge and acquit their clients on the grounds that the prosecution failed to prove the alleged offences. Ozioko submitted that defence’ witnesses corroborated Metuh’s testimony that former President Goodluck Jonathan gave him an assignment on security issues, which was not challenged by the prosecution.

Ozioko further urged the court to note that one of the exhibits tendered, which is the e-payment mandate with certification showed that all payments with regards to the N400m complied with the statutory requirement. He submitted that instead of vilifying former President Jonathan, he should take credit for the manner in which he handled the insecurity situation in the country before the 2015 elections. He urged the court to hold that having failed to establish any case against Metuh, the only inescapable conclusion was to discharge and acquit him.

Also, counsel to Destral Investment Limited, Tochukwu Onwugbufor (SAN), challenged the jurisdiction of the court to hear matters bordering on simple contract. He submitted that the issue of the source of money should first be determined by the court in other to establish a case of money laundering.

According to Onwugbufor, the N400m was legitimately provided to the second defendant. He said that calling president Jonathan to give evidence would have shown whether he authorised the money or not; arguing further that throughout the trial, the prosecution never responded to the origin of that money. “The failure of the prosecution to respond to this issue highlighted in our addresses was deemed to be admission of all the points and issues raised therein,” he said.

On their part, the prosecution led by Mr. Sylvanus Tahir, maintained that his team had proved all the offences charged beyond reasonable doubt and urged the court to convict the defendants accordingly.

He submitted that money laundering was a global offence; that Section 15(6) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act. 2011, catalogued the list of predicate offences that can give rise to money laundering, including criminal breach of trust.