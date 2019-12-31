The Lagos State Internal Revenue (LIRS) has denied exposing financial information of its taxpayers after a data breach on one of the payment platforms on its portal.

This is coming after the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) said it will investigate LIRS and other data controllers for alleged breach of taxpayers’ data in the state.

According to a statement by LIRS Executive Chairman, Ayodele Subair, said the state revenue board discovered that a ‘search’ feature recently added on the application functionality on the platform (https://lagos.qpay.ng/taxpayer) designed to enable customers to search their personal payer IDs inadvertently exposed personal information of some other taxpayers.

He however said that the data exposed did not include any financial information and the portal was disabled immediately the error was noted while adding that investigations are ongoing, and taxpayers will be duly informed of all developments.

“The agency is conducting a review of affected records in consultation with the Data Protection Regulator, the National Information Development Agency (NITDA). The outcome of the investigation will be shared, stressing that additional security measures designed to prevent future breaches and ensure total protection of personal information have also been implemented,” he said.