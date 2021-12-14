Data centres as critical infrastructure for the actualisation of digital economies have been described as the “foundation of digital transformation”.

Speaking during the release of “Top 10 Trends of Data Center Facilities” white paper recently, Mr. Fei Zhenfu, president, data center facility domain of Huawei Digital Power Product Line, said “in the new era, opportunities and challenges will coexist. Only by gaining deep insight into future trends, we can lead the future effectively.”

“As remote office, online education, and live broadcasting are becoming increasingly popular, we are in era of digitalization and it is gaining momentum in various industries. Digital transformation in various industries is in the fast track mode. Data centers are the foundation of digital transformation.

Top 10 Trends of Data Center Facilities

Some of the trends of data centre facilities identified in the report included Zero Carbon DC.

“Carbon neutrality has become the most urgent mission in the world, triggering a green revolution. Green power, such as wind energy and solar energy, will be more widely used in data centers. It is an inevitable trend to maximize resource saving (such as energy saving, footprint saving, water saving, and material saving) in the entire life cycle of data centers.

In the large data center facility, thermal energy recovery is a new energy saving solution. Data center PUE will enter the 1.0x Era, and “zero carbon” DCs will be a reality in near future,” the whitepaper disclosed.

Another trend discussed was high density. According to the report, “…in next five years, IT devices will continue to evolve to high computing power and density, and the CPU and server power will continue to increase. In addition, as the demand for AI applications grows, the AI computing power will increase. To balance efficiency and cost, data centers will develop to high density.

It is estimated that by 2025, diversified computing power collaboration will become the mainstream, and mainstream cloud data centers will form a hybrid deployment of 15–30 kW/cabinet.”