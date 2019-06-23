Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that the data used in the Sunday Sun’s report of May 19, 2019 with a headline: ‘Pension-indebted states: Retirees curse governors leaving without paying them’ is not from the bureau.

In a letter by the Head, Public Affairs and International Relations Unit of NBS, Mr. Ichedi S.J, insisted that the data used in the 2018 Q3 Report on the situation of salaries and pensions in the 36 states of the federation was not from the NBS as claimed in the report and, therefore, could not be correct.

“We want to state categorically that the data used in the analysis did not emanate from the bureau and at no time was such a report published by NBS” the letter said.