Wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has concluded plans to unveil a website to avail government of the data needed to help improve the lives of widows in the state.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu, in a statement issued by her Media Aide, Oluwatobi Fademi, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Akure, gave the website as https://ondowidows.com.

According to her, the availability of data will enable the government impact meaningfully on the lives of the widows, particularly as they are one of the most disadvantaged groups in the society.

She added that through the data, government would be able to reach them easily for palliatives and further capture them in its policies and programmes.

While emphasising the importance of data gathering and record keeping in policy planning and formulation, the governor’s wife stated that it would enable government know and understand their areas of needs, agitations and desires.

She stressed that through the data uploaded on the website, government would have access to information about the widows for further processing, research and evaluation.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu said that the present government in the state remained committed to the provision of projects that would impact positively on the lives of the people and be emulated by other states.

She appealed to widows in the state to take advantage of the opportunity by logging on to the web page and registering as soon as possible. (NAN)