Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami has emphasized the need for African countries to build data protection standard across their borders, as it becomes essential to boosting the new digital economy.

Delivering a keynote address at the 1st Africa Data Protection Conclave held virtually from Thursday October 15 to Friday October 16, 2020, Pantami explained that while African nations continue to build a digital economy, citizens’ confidence must also be built to ensure there are no data breaches.

“We need to ensure that nations build their data infrastructure, mining and security to the highest level, because this will be the industry of the future to generate economic growth and build wealth,” he said.

Also speaking, Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi reiterated the role his organisation has played in developing the Nigerian Data Protection Regulation modelled under the global General Data Protection Regulation. According to him, “Although, our data protection came a bit late, so far we have achieved several milestones and have recorded unprecedented achievements when it comes to compliance. Our model is unique because we also appointed data compliance organisations like Taxaide Technologies Limited.”

The DG, however, affirmed that his organisation’s overriding goal is to make data accessible to the teaming youth in Nigeria based on the strong notion that “access to data is the key ingredient to build the economy and provide business solutions”.

In his remarks, Bidemi Olumide, MD/CEO, Taxaide Technologies Limited (Taxtech) and convener of Conclave, said: “We believe this event is testament to the fact that Africa is ready to take its place in the global conversation on data protection and cybersecurity, and we look forward to the future editions of the Africa Data Protection Conclave which is billed to be an annual event.”

The event featured an array of dignitaries including Pansy Tlakula, chairperson, Information Regulator, South Africa; Auguste Yankey, ICT Policy and Project Manager, Africa Union; Chafi Bakari, Human Rights Adviser in Charge of African Union Matters; Aissatou Sylla, Senior Associate, Hogan Lovells, France; Alice Namuli Blazevic, Associate Partner at Katende, Ssempebwa & Company, Uganda; Justice Obafemi Adamson and Oyeyemi Oke, partner, AO2LAW amongst others.

The event was organised by Taxtech in collaboration with Anaje Olumide Oke and Akinkugbe (AO2LAW), 21Search, Taxaide Professional Services Limited, NDPR Academy, Banwo & Ighodalo and supported by other organizations.