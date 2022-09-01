From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has assured the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) of its commitment to creating an enabling environment for the Bureau to meet its statutory obligations by putting in place the necessary legislative framework.

According to a statement by Director of Information, Willie Bassey, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, gave the assurance when the management team of the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, led by its National Commissioner/CEO, Vincent Olatunji, paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

SGF assured the Bureau that the Federal Government would do everything in its power to support it, including developing the necessary legislative framework and service-wide circulars.

He said: “I have listened to you and I have seen the prospects of the Bureau. I would want to assure you that if there is anything I can do to ensure that the necessary legislation is put in place as quickly as possible, I’m ready to do it. Because you are operating with regulation that was put up earlier, but you need a legislative framework that would strengthen your hands, even your surveillance over organizations that are supposed to process data – your ability to impose fines and penalties in cases of infractions.

“So I want to thank you for this visit and to assure you that the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation is willing to be one of your strongest advocates. And if need be, at the appropriate moment, you can work along with the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office so that you can craft a service wide circular to ensure compliance by the MDAs”.

He bemoaned the number of fraudulent activities carried out by scammers who gained unauthorized access to citizens’ data in order to defraud them. He went on to say that with the establishment of the NDPB, the era of data theft would be over.

“Data theft is one of the most thriving businesses in the world. Everywhere you go, every country is putting measures in place so that data of its citizens are protected because accessibility to people’s data, unauthorized ones, would invariably allow anybody doing that to take absolute control over the people’s lives, from their financial transactions to their health records, to their access to certain information which can be manipulated. So I am glad that we are starting well, by laying the foundation that is required, which is having an institution by way of the Bureau,” he said.

Speaking earlier, National Commissioner/CEO of NDPB, Olatunji, said that the purpose of the visit was to acquaint the SGF on the activities of the Bureau and to seek collaboration with his office toward the implementation of a robust data protection regulation in Nigeria.

He also appealed for the institutionalization of data protection in the public sector through the issuance of a service-wide circular to all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for compliance with the provisions of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR).

According to him, the Bureau has embarked on a sensitization tour to different MDAs to keep them abreast of what the Bureau is doing, as enshrined by the law in data protection, and to also get their buy-in.

“We are taking the lead to ensure that we have a principal law for the data protection in the country. What we are doing now is to create awareness. We have visited more than 35 public sector organizations. We have discovered that in the audit report, the performance of the public sector is very poor, just 4 percent while the private sector is 49 percent. So we have been visiting major data controllers in the public sector to create awareness. That is why we are here today to brief SGF,” he said.

He further said that the Bureau is ready to build the capacity of public servants in data protection with the aim of creating awareness on the provisions of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR).