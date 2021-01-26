From Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr. Kashifu Abdullahi, has called on data controllers and processors in the country to comply with the March 15, deadline for the filing of Annual Data Audit Report.

The DG who restated this during the commencement of the 2021 Data Protection Week, also said the agency will do more to protect Nigerian’s data privacy, as well ensure effective implementation of the National Data Protection Regulation (NDPR).

“Our current efforts at enforcement is salutary but not enough. We are considering all options to ensure we do not kill businesses, while also ensuring businesses do not kill Nigerians through wanton abuse of their data.

“I want to use this opportunity to remind all data controllers and processors that the deadline for filing of their annual data audit report is March 15, 2021. Non-filing is a punishable offence and we are set to fully enforce this provision this year.

“In line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s flare for economic diversification and employment creation, he noted that NDPR since inception has generated more jobs and wealth in the information technology sector.

“Our strategy of licensing DPCOs is yielding fruits as Nigeria now has more data protection experts per capita than any other African country. Our survey also reveals that wealth is being generated through the DPCO scheme. Interestingly, this aligns with President Buhari’s vision to diversify the economy, create sustainable jobs and develop the digital economy.”

Speaking on the importance of this Year’s Data Protection Week, Abdullahi reeled out the journey so far in data protection spanning through the period when Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami lauched the NDPR policy document.

He explained that data protection is very pivotal in Nigeria’s digital economic drive, stressing that this is why data controllers and stakeholders should take the NDPR very seriously.