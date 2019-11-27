Chinenye Anuforo

Data Science Nigeria (DSN) has disclosed that it is planning to raise one million experts in 10 years.

DSN, a non-governmental organisation that is given to democratising knowledge in AI and related fields for socio-economic development in Nigeria.

The Body believes that building a local data science, AI ecosystem will position Nigeria to become the outsourcing hub for international Data Science/Advanced Analytics/Big Data projects with opportunity to access 10 percent share of the global data science outsourcing projects, worth USD 3.3 billion in revenue by 2020.

Speaking at the AI summit in Lagos conveyed by the group on a keynote address titled, ‘Artificial Intelligence for Development’, the Director of Intelligent Systems Research at Oregon State University, Prof. Thomas Dietterich, described AI as catalyst for economic advancement.

He said that AI presents opportunities for economic transformation in unique.

According to him, although the developing economies still lag behind in some areas with regards AI adoption and applications, however, organisations like Data Science Nigeria, have shown clear roadmap capable of putting the country on the right footings and build the national competitiveness given the right skills set.

He emphasised that developing AI enabled weather management solutions, for instance, will assist the continent address some challenges faced by farmers thereby leading to improved food production/sufficiency.

Dietterich, who is one of the founders of the field of Machine learning, applauded Data Science Nigeria for taking the lead to connect experts with AI developers/enthusiasts to develop solutions that can transform the society.

While applauding the First AI Book for Primary and Junior Secondary School students in Nigeria, the keynote speaker further urged experts and stakeholders to rave-up DSN’s mission to deliver positive impact to the society using Artificial Intelligence.

For his part, the Convener, Data Science Nigeria, Dr. Olubayo Adekanmbi, said that he desires that by 2025 every Nigerian child under-10-year old understands the concept of AI, it’s applications and builds the right skills set so that Nigeria becomes the talent pool for the rest of the world.

He said that as a nation with over 180 million people, with median age at 18 years, it is important to prepare the young people for the future by exposing them to the right skill set; “especially when we know that most of the jobs we know today will go into extinction in the next 5-10 years.

“So, the question is: what becomes of our country with so much young people who are lacking in the right skills for the ‘future jobs’. That informed the whole idea of Data Science Nigeria Artificial Intelligence Skill Building. It has become a mandate. We have taken up the responsibility to say: it is not going to be the son of a rich-man or an average man; wherever they are in this country, have access to the same knowledge that students in San Francisco, Paris and London have access to., by creating a book that will be distributed free. We are not going through the traditional model ‘I buy for my child’ rather ‘you buy for a community or the whole school’. The approach is: make knowledge in a simplified manner.

The second thing is to build a system that will allow that knowledge to be passed. That is why we are working various State Governments. We are going to run a lot of ‘train-the-trainer- program where we will equip the teachers to also know, because you can only give what you have. We are going to train the teachers in AI. Afterwards, we are going to give them a few copies of the Book. It is going to be on batches till we reach every part of the country.

Adekanmbi also pointed out how government can be part of the process to raise one million inspired young people to change the country’s narrative and make Nigeria the AI destination in future, he called for integrating AI as part of the national curriculum.

This, he said, would generate more attention by the students towards learning the discipline. “In addition to that, government can also support the effective production of this book which we are giving out free.