From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, has revealed that the report of the newly inaugurated National Reconciliation Committee will be the major determinant of the date for the party’s National Convention.

Although the convention was speculated to hold December this year, the party’s national leadership seems to have postponed the event indefinitely following its inability to reflect the deadline for the submission of the committee’s report that will determine the convention date.

Speaking after inaugurating the committee in Abuja on Monday, the Yobe State Governor reminded the committee that its assignment has a great impact and influence on the national convention.

He also boasted in his address at the event that the South East geo-political zone, hitherto referred to as the stronghold of opposition parties, is gradually melting into the APC, adding that the development is increasing the party’s fortunes to remain Nigeria’s leading political party.

Rolling out terms of reference for the committee, Governor Buni said: ‘The Caretaker committee found it expedient to constitute the National Reconciliation Committee to reconcile emerging misunderstandings and differences which might arise from the outcome of the congresses.

‘Members of this committee were carefully selected based on their individual track records of excellence, under the chairmanship of a veteran democrat, a two-term state governor, a versatile legislator and indeed, a true statesman. Distinguished Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the former Governor of Nassarawa State.

‘The task before this committee is very important and crucial. The committee is to reconcile, harmonise, integrate and unite members of the party. It is also expected to resolve real or seeming differences and to cement all cracks for us to approach the National Convention with a united front.

‘The Terms of Reference of the Committee are as follows: Conduct appropriate engagement between identified groups in each State where there are disputes with a view to bringing about genuine reconciliation and establishing lasting peace and unity in the Party.

‘To consult with party leaders and concerned members as the committee deems necessary with a view to achieving peace therein.

‘Critically examine areas of conflict on the just concluded Ward and Local Government Congress and advance solutions in the circumstance.

‘Your report on the resolution of these discrepancies would indicate our readiness as a united and strong family for the national convention. Your assignment, therefore, has a great impact and influence on the convention.

‘I enjoin members of the committee to remain resolute and dedicated to executing this assignment with a spirit of teamwork, taking the interest of the party above personal and selfish interests for APC to remain strong, united and Nigeria’s leading political party,’ Buni enjoined.

While cataloguing the achievements recorded by the Caretaker Committee, he said: ‘I am also glad to state that since we came on board, the party membership has enthusiastically supported the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and, of course, the party leadership.

‘Similarly, it is gratifying that loyal party members have complied with the directive to withdraw the multiple court cases instituted against the party. This has no doubt contributed to the speedy reconciliation and rebirth of the party. I am proud to say that our party today is more united, stronger and bigger.

‘You may recall that when l met the APC National Assembly caucus on November 24, 2020, l assured that APC will shock Nigeria’s political space, with massive and unprecedented defections ever witnessed in the political history of our great country.

‘It is heartwarming that by the grace of God, and with the support and cooperation enjoyed from all party members, three sitting Governors of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi; Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade and Zamfara State, Bello Muatawalli; as well as members of their State Assemblies, two former Speakers of the House of Representatives Hon Yakubu Dogara and Hon. Dimeji Bankole and former National Chairmen of other political parties have joined the APC.

‘Similarly, numerous Senators and Members of the Federal House of Representatives, state legislators, Chieftains and Members of Board of Trustees of the opposition party and their supporters have also joined the APC.

‘Worthy of mention is Anambra state where we are about to hold the governorship election. We have recently received five serving, and four former members of the House of Representatives, Nine members of the State Assembly and chieftains of PDP and APGA into the APC, paving the way to our victory in the November Anambra governorship election.

‘Today, the South East geo-political zone, hitherto referred to as the stronghold of opposition parties, is gradually melting into the APC and increasing the fortunes of APC to remain Nigeria’s leading political party.

‘The Membership Registration and Revalidation Exercise carried out by the party is, of course, another major milestone achievement for the party. It was a crucial tool in the recovery of the party. Over 40 million members were registered while the process is still ongoing.

‘It provided existing and new members with a sense of belonging and ownership of the party. I congratulate all stakeholders, women and youth for the active roles they played towards the success of the exercise.

‘The leadership of the party had in the last 16 months constituted various committees to serve the party, some of which are still ongoing. Members of these committees have served with a high sense of commitment and dedication which contributed immensely to the milestone achievements recorded by the party. I want to sincerely commend and appreciate you for the great sacrifices you made to the process of rebuilding the party.

‘The much-anticipated congresses have commenced and progressed with significant successes. The party ensured that the provisions of the constitution are highly protected and respected.

‘We have also constituted mechanisms such as the Appeal Committees to address complaints arising from the conduct of the congresses,’ he said.

Responding, assured of fairness in the committee’s dealings.

