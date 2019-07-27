In Nigeria’s Corporate Communications sphere, the name Anthony Chiejina rings louder. He has traversed various sectors of the country’s economy from media to banking and now the manufacturing via Dangote Group where he serves as the group chief corporate communication officer. For nearly a decade, this Delta State-born affable corporate wizard has repositioned Dangote into an enviable brand both at home and abroad. As he is doing well in his career, Chiejina is also proving to be a great dad. One of his children, Francesca, is a rising soprano who is knocking down barriers. Opera is truly a global art, with some of the world’s most famed artistes not only coming from Europe and North America, but also South America, Asia, Australia, and Africa. Africa is of particular note, boasting a number of artistes that have established themselves in the opera world. One of those on her way to doing just that is Nigeria’s own Francesca Chiejina who actually kicked off her musical interests by playing the violin and piano at the MUSON Centre in Lagos.

Thanks to her dad, her career took her to study at the University of Michigan, and the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. She made history by becoming the first Nigerian soprano to ever perform at Carnegie Hall in April 2018 and has finished up her tenure at the Jette Parker Young Artistes Programme in London. Francesca’s career as an opera singer has not only launched her into fame in the incredibly diverse London opera scene, but has also seen her perform at some of the world’s most prestigious venues.