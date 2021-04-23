From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor and the Chairman Progressives Governors’ Forum, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu with his Jigawa State counterpart, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru were at Ministers’ Quarters, Mabushi Abuja on condolence visit over to the death of Hajiya Aisha Ahmadu Bello, the daughter of late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello Sardaunan Sokoto.

Late Hajiya Aisha died this Friday following a protracted illness .

Special Adviser to Governor Bagudu on Media,Mallam Yahyah Sarki,confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to the statement, “the deceased died at the age of 75 years. Late Hajiya Aisha was the wife of late Marafa Dan Baba as well as the mother of Alhaji Hassan Marafa Dan Baba, the Magajin Garin Sokoto.

” The Kebbi and Jigawa State Governors prayed Allah to grant the deceased mercy and the family the fortitude to bear the loss”.