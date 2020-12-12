By HENRY UMAHI, Head, Insight & Investigation

Show me a faithful brother or friend and I will show you Mallam Mamman Daura. While fair-weather relationships abound, he chose to remain President Muhammadu Buhari’s man though the heavens fall. He is the son of Buhari’s elder brother, but since Daura is three years older, the president is his uncle. They have remained close friends since childhood.

Often described by associates as “extremely intelligent and brilliant,” he is said to be playing a significant role in the life of Buhari. Some even say he wields enormous power in the presidency. A renowned journalist and bibliophile, he worked with the civil service for a while before joining the New Nigeria newspapers, where he rose to the position of editor and managing director. Thereafter, he ventured into the private sector as entrepreneur, inspiring industrial growth in the north in furniture making, textile manufacturing, aluminium smelting and other investments.

Daura played a visionary role in the banking sector and management of companies and development institutions. He served as head of the African International Bank (AIB) and also chairman of the board of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). His number one passion is serving humanity, especially through philanthropy.