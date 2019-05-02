District Head of Daura, in Katsina State, Alhaji Musa Umar, was kidnapped by four unidentified gunmen, yesterday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the kidnappers stormed Umar’s Daura residence at 7:00pm and sporadically shot into the air, scaring the hell out of bystanders, who scampered for safety.

Umar had just returned from the mosque where he took part in the evening prayer when the incident happened. He was sitting in front of his house with some people when the gun-totting men stormed his residence.

A witness told NAN that the kidnappers came in a Peugeot 406 saloon car.

After the gunmen left, Daura council Chairman, Mallam Abba Mato and hundreds of sympathisers thronged Umar’s residence, to discuss the incident.