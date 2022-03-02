For social media influencer, David Olatuja aka Dave Grammy, the journey to the top requires diligence, hard work and dedication.



According to him, Nigerian youths should learn how to lead a decent life rather than involve themselves in crime, Internet fraud (Yahoo-Yahoo) and ritual killings.

“Nigeria is the most populous black country in the world,with the youths as the most active population.While many youths are thriving and doing well especially within the tech startup community, recent news about the youths often revolves around crime, Internet fraud (Yahoo-Yahoo)and ritual killings. As a young entrepreneur, I would like to use myself as an example to help inspire the youths and make them understand that the journey to the top requires diligence, hard work and dedication,” he said.

Dave Grammy further advised the youths not to be in a hurry to grow, but take out time to learn and enjoy life. He also urged them to plan their lives, practice Kaizen and take one day at a time. “Friends will come and go, that’s the reality; so be open to it and make new friends to increase you network and net worth. Cool is just a matter of opinion. Times and season change, trends go and come but life remains a matter of man’s perspective. Be bold enough to say no. You’re not the only one who’s anxious, so be cool, calm and collected. Seek help when things get too much. And be courageous enough to ask for help from others,” he concluded.



