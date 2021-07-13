From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Following the recent vacuum created by the death of late Prof Samuel Ndubisi, the Managing Director of Scientific Equipment Development Institute (SEDI) Enugu, the Executive Vice Chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof Mohammed Sani Haruna, has appointed Engr David Dania to oversee the affairs of the institute, pending the appointment of a substantive Managing Director.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Information of the agency, Olusegun Ayeoyenikan, and made available to reporters on Tuesday in Abuja, Engr Dania was directed to commence the management of the affairs of the institute with immediate effect.

Engr Dania is a Specialist in Automation, Mechatronics, Artificial intelligence (AI), and Renewable Energy. He has wide varied engineering, industrial and multinational working experience.

He is entrepreneurial, and multitasking and a team player. He has six publications and two patents. He received CERTIFICATE OF MERIT AWARD in recognition of outstanding performance and exemplary conduct in the Agency. He also received letters of commendation.

Educational qualifications: WASC, Government Secondary School (GSS), Pankshin, Plateau State, Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical/Electronics), University of Benin (UNIBEN), Benin City, Edo State, Masters of Engineering (Electronics and Communications Engr.), Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, Kaduna State, in progress PhD (Electronics), Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, Niger State.

He developed the First Solar Panel Manufacturing plant in Nigeria, the 7.5 MW NASENI Solar Panel Manufacturing plant at Karshi Abuja, and produced the First made in Nigeria solar module. He developed the First Made in Nigeria Motorcycle NASENI M1 at NEDDI, February 2013, the First Made in Nigeria Tricycle ‘Keke NASENI’ in May 2014 (Cargo and Passenger Model). Others include the Design and fabrication of the 10 Tons Integrated Cassava Processing plant, at Minna.

Development of NASENI Electro-Pneumatic Ventilator following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Rehabilitation of Advanced Manufacturing Technology (AMT) machines: Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Rapid Prototyping Machine (RPM) at NEDDI Nnewi, and Vertical Milling Machine (VMC) 750 at NEDDI, and SEDI -Enugu. Establishment of the first IGR Unit, in June 2013 at NEDDI; remitted revenue generated from other sources to FGN in 2013 and 2014.

He had served in the past as Ag Managing Director of National Engineering Design Development Institute (NEDDI), Nnewi and also Ag Director, Engineering Infrastructure, NASENI Headquarters.

