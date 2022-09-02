One of the aspirants in the Separation 30 Election of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), David Doherty has raised an alarm over a perceived plot to stop him from participating in the election.

The UK based Nigerian who is a Lagosian by birth has met all but one of the requirements of the electoral committee and according to him there is a suspicion that he may be frustrated by his home state, Lagos.

He speaks, “I have bought the nomination form for the presidential election seeking to contest the seat of president in the September 30 election of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)..

“I have equally secured the mandatory endorsement from at least three geopolitical zones aside mine which is South West. As I speak, I have endorsements from Edo FA, Plateau FA and Anambra FA which represent South South, North Central and South East.

“I needed to secure that of South West and of course my State FA which is Lagos but despite my calls, appeals and enquires to get executive members of the Lagos State Football Association to endorse my form, it seems there is a deliberate plot to frustrate me out of the election.