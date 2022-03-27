Fast rising artiste, Goya Menor has revealed that his last December viral hit song, Ameno Amapiano now has a remix by the popular French singer, David Guetta.

According to Goya Menor, the Ameno Amapiano remix with Guetta is ready, and there are also three other versions of the remix, featuring designated Nigerian artistes.

“The biggest project on my upcoming EP is the Ameno Amapiano remix with David Guetta, then with Zlatan, Magnito and Zoro called the Wazobia remix. The concept is to give the song a new essence that people would love while covering the three major tribes in the country,” he said.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Six months after its release, Ameno Amapiano spiked the Internet in December 2021, to the point that Tic-Toc recognised its huge impact of over 4.7 million video creations globally and 9.5 billion views on its #amenoAmapianoRemix challenge. And also in that period, the track topped the Apple Music Charts in several countries including Thailand, Uganda, South Africa, Ghana, Sweden, Kenya, and Nigeria among others.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The remix with David Guetta is just one. I have more international colloborations with great acts like Eric Levi and Kyera. I’ve been reached out to by more international acts from France, US, and the UK. It’s not just a Goya Menor thing anymore but a global phenomenon,” the musician stated.

Meanwhile, Menor has announced his distribution deal with Sony Music Germany, as he commences his tour of the United Kingdom and Europe.