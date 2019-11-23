Going forward, I do not foresee any radical change in the concept of the board or its slew of roles. A change I’d love to take roots, how- ever, is a move away from the practice whereby people are put on the board only for prestige sake. There are certain places people are put on the board as a way of recognition or as a just reward for them. That brings to mind government establishments where people are put on board, not for value addition, but to fill some quotas or as rewards for some political favours and stuffs like that. Sometimes you hear of the squabbles in the National Assemble over who gets into ‘juicy’ committees. This is service we are talking about, what has it got to do with juicy committee? The board should be a place where people are going to add value. Of course, it is good to recognize people, make life comfortable for them, and get them some remuneration for what they do. But as far as the board is concerned, membership must be for competent people. Every one of the directors should count for competence.

