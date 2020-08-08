Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Member APC Caretaker/Extra Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, South-South, Chief David Lyon has commiserated with the Akwa Ibom, Chapter of the APC over the death of its Chairman, Hon. Obong Ini Titus Okopido.

Chief David Lyon, in a condolence message to the APC family in Akwa Ibom, described the death of the deceased who passed away on Wednesday 5th of August, 2020 as painful to the APC family in the Region and Nigeria as a whole.

According to him, leaders, elders, members, and the various organs of the party in the South-South Region and at the National level would miss the political leadership of Hon. Obong Ini Titus Okopido as painful and shocking

“Also shocked by the sudden demise of Hon.Obong Ini Titus Okopido are the members of the National Caretaker/ Extra Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the APC led by His Excellency, the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni”

“We know, that the deceased Chairman of the APC in Akwa Ibom , was a committed and dedicated progressive and party loyalist whose ideals for a peaceful party co-existence at the State and national levels of our great party is known among the progressive family.”

“Hon Ini Titus Okopido is known to have contributed immensely to the growth of the party at the State and national levels in the last two years.

“As a party, we the progressive members of the party in the South-South states, call on peace loving supporters of the party in Akwa Ibom and other states of the federation to keep the family of our late Party chairman in prayers in these very difficult moments.

“We also express our deepest condolences and pledge to extend needed support to the immediate family of Hon. Obong Ini Titus Okopido, the Akwa Ibom APC and the entire progressives in the country at this moment of grief.”