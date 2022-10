From Fred Itua, Abuja

Former President of the Senate, David Mark, has lost his first son, Tunde Mark.

A close family source told Daily Sun that Tunde died in the early hours of Friday in London, England.

The source said Tunde died of cancer. Though details are still sketchy as at the time of filing in this report, sources said the corpse is expected to be flown to Nigeria in the coming days for proper burial

Details later