John Adams, Minna

Former Senate President, David Mark on Sunday in Minna met former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida behind close door at his (IBB) Hill-Top mansion.

The former Senate President who was accompanied on the visit by former Military Administration of Kogi State, Col Tunde Ogbeha (RTD) arrived at the Minna airport at about 2:35pm and were driven in a Mercedes Benz and a Toyota Jeep straight to IBB home and arrived at exactly 3:00pm.

David Mark and his entourage however left General Babangida’shome at exactly 3:55pm.

No journalist was allowed into the house as the security at the gate said the visit was a private one and did not need press coverage.

Although the details of the visit was not known, it however, coincided with the day the rumor of his (IBB) death dominated the social media.