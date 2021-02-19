At the beginning of his career as a fashion designer 13 years ago, one of Adedayo David Eweje’s dreams was to rule the world of fashion. He dreamt of taking Nigerian fashion and culture to the rest of the world. By providence, the creative genius can be said to be ready to live his dream. After successfully creating one of Nigeria’s rising fashion brands, David Wej, Adedayo has concluded plans to expand beyond Nigeria’s borders by opening its first foreign flagship store in London, United Kingdom come next March.

David Wej UK’s unique appeal will be affordable ready-to-wear traditional outfits online and in-store in addition to the bespoke suits, shirts and other accessories that the company has been known for since it began business. In Nigeria, David Wej has gained enormous recognition and patronage in the corporate sector and the Nigerian entertainment industry. It currently operates from six locations in Nigeria with plans for further expansion.