Some fans of music superstar, David Adeleke a.k.a Davido have reacted to the word “wifey’’ in his birthday message to his girlfriend, Chioma Rowland alleging that he had secretly paid her bride price.

The singer in 2018 revealed on Twitter that he has been with Chioma for five years.

In those five years, he welcomed Imade, his first daughter with Sophia Momodu and Hailey, his second daughter with is Atlanta based lover, Amanda.

Davido, who has been sharing series of videos, pictures and lovely messages to mark the special day for the birthday girl took to his instagram handle, davidoofficial on Tuesday said,’’ HAPPY BIRTHDAY [email protected]! IM NOT LUCKY IM BLESSED!!

In another post, Davido said, “ Happy Birthday TO THE LOML @chefchi its your birthday All week!!??WHERE WE GOING??!!God bless you for me! Can never imagine Spending the Rest of my Life With anyone ELSE!! I Love you BABY!! GREAT THINGS AHEAD!!

amerndarl said,“ I knew you secretly paid her bride price…cos someone you know very well told me love is such a beautiful thing. Happy birthday to Chioma.’’

Barbielee 1, said“ I hope it’s true o, love them together.’’

Slow.mask“ Don’t call her your yet till me and my guys attend your wedding..if you don’t want to face my anger..mtchew!!!

Kech4079,“ Happy birthday wifey.’’

Iam.xta,“ Propose [email protected]’’

Amaka_o, “propose to her today.’’

Don_erefa,“ David go and pay before u call wifey…stop impersonating.’’

King._o_sam“She is not your wifey yet until you do the needful. Please go and pay her bride price officially.

The music star in 2018, bought a porshe car worth over N45 million to mark her 23rd birthday.

(NAN)