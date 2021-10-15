By Joe Apu

Former Super Eagles captain Nwankwo Kano and hip-hop icon David Adeleke better known as Davido made a surprise appearance to the Warriors Basketball Court located in the Ilupeju area of Lagos State for the formal unveiling of the court on Wednesday.

Both stars praised the efforts of Masai Ujiri and his Giants of Africa foundation while challenging other Nigerians to emulate his efforts in helping to improve the lot of Nigeria youths.

The Warriors courts were the high point of a weeklong programme of activities that saw the Giants of Africa unveil new courts at Ijesha-tedo Grammar School, Oworoshoki Park and Ilupeju Grammar School.

The event at the Warriors Court was spiced with traditional dancers, presentation of awards courtesy of the Warriors Basketball Programme led by its president Col. Sam Ahmedu (Rtd) who extolled the efforts of Ujiri to being the game closer to youths with modern facilities at their disposal.

Nwankwo expressed his happiness on Ujiri’s initiative. “It’s a great thing for us to see this kinds of development as it would go a long way in encouraging passionate basketball players to love the game and work hard.

“The youths cannot have any excuse but practice and put in their best to grow in the knowledge of the game, indeed it is a great development for Africa and I am proud to be here.

“One day we would celebrate a player or even many players developed on this courts and I urge the players to seize the opportunity that they have,” Nwakwo said.

Davido on his part was full of praises for the Giant of Africa foundation project noting that, “I am delighted to be here, indeed building infrastructures like these would go a long way in developing budding talents that are abound.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .