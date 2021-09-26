Popular Nigerian-American Singer and Record Producer David Adeleke, a.k.a Davido, has paid tribute to his late photographer, Fortune Ateumunname.

The superstar took to his Instagram page @davido on Saturday to mourn Ateumunname, saying the latter did not give him the chance to fulfill his promises to him.

Ateumunname died on Tuesday, Sept. 21, after drowning at an undisclosed location in Lagos.

Davido described the late photographer as the “best kid and a rare breed“.

He wrote “I can’t believe you are gone and since we met you never left my side for one day. Your page says it all.

“You went from a complete stranger to one of my closest confidants within weeks and there is nowhere I entered that you and your lens did not enter.

“I can’t even believe I am writing a tribute on you right now when we still had so much more to do.

“Your workshops, studios, trips, shows, scenes and moments and I can’t believe you didn’t give me the chance to fulfill the rest of my promises to you”.

Davido aid that his heart was heavy, adding he was grateful to had met the later photographer.

“You are the best kid and a rare breed,“ he said, adding that both of them had travelled to the world and created so many iconic moments.

“You are irreplaceable and you are gone now but I will make sure you are never forgotten! Love you,” he wrote. (NAN)

