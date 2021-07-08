By Rita Okoye, Lagos

Popular Nigerian pop star David Adeleke (“Davido”) has at long last reacted to the death of his road manager, Obama DMW who died on June 29.

The “FEM” hitmaker waited exactly one week after the death of Obama DMW before taking to social media to make a post about his demise.

Davido took to Instagram to pen an emotional tribute to Obama DMW, whose real name is Habeeb Uthman.

According to Davido, the tribute to his erstwhile road manager is the hardest thing he has written, describing Obama DMW as ‘an elder brother to me.’

Davido also added that Obama DMW always had his back during his lifetime and would do anything to make him smile and feel better.

‘This is by far the hardest thing I’ve had to write. I am hurt, broken, sad, and lost. For the first time in my life, I am EXTREMELY confused. The pain is one I cannot explain. 44 was more than an elder brother to me, he was a protector. He was someone that literally just always made me smile. He would do absolutely anything to make me smile, no matter the issue or problems I had. His response was always “Don’t worry, I’ll talk to them”, “Don’t worry I’ll sort it out”, “Don’t worry I’ll give them something”. I would never believe in a million years I will be writing a tribute like this to someone so dear to me this soon. All my life it’s been “David you’re strong, David you’re strong”. 44 I won’t lie to you, this time around, this one WEAK ME!!’

He continued:

‘I miss you so much 44. You became so peaceful. You found peace and purpose, a true generational influence. I cannot even begin to count the amount of people you helped, artistes you brought to me, people you brought together in nothing but love and brotherhood. Actors, artistes, influencers all. God! 44 I swear you will never be forgotten. Up until now, I cannot believe this is real, I don’t even know what I’m writing, I’m just writing. I’m just confused. This has been such a haunting week for all of us. All of us, me, his family, his son, his daughter, his brothers, his friends, a whole brotherhood; God give us all the strength. This isn’t even about me, it’s about all of us, and all the amazing plans and vision you had. 44 I swear, I will not let a single one of your visions die. It is hard getting by without you, my backbone is truly gone but I won’t stop making you proud. I promise to continue to take this thing we started together, to the ends of the earth. I promise to continue dominating the world. And to Malik, even though you are taller than me *, you are basically my son. Doing so well in school, passing with flying colours. I have to be strong for you, and you have to be strong for the family, your mom and your grand mom. Everything 44 wanted to do for you, we will finish it together. ’44 MY FRIEND. May God accept you to His kingdom. I Love You.’

Obama DMW died in the late hours of June 29 after suffering heart failure. He was buried the next day at Epe, Lagos State, according to Muslim rites.

