Tony Ogaga

Love him or hate him, nobody can ignore David Adeleke, popularly know as Davido. Indeed, the Nigerian music space and Africa just can’t have enough of this singer, music producer and label Chief Executive Officer.

The question is how did this youngster metamorphose into one of the strongest voices in the industry in just seven years?

When the multiple award winning Afro pop singer hit the Nigerian music scene in 2011 with Dami Duro, he took the nation by storm. Critics did write him off, calling his act a flash in the pan. How wrong they were! The enigma called Davido has continued to rise in stardom and there is no stopping him.

With catchy hooks, punch lines, crazy beats and numerous collaborations that shaped the air waves, Davido has continued to deliver hit after hit. At the age of 19, he set new records when he inked his first endorsement deal as an MTN ambassador worth N30million.

Davido has always been on top of his game, selling millions of records and displaying a musical diversity and deep understanding of market trends and what his fans want. Since 2018, he has released back-to-back six hit singles, including Fia, Like Dat, My Lilly, Assurance, Flora My Love and Nwa Baby.

Today, Davido has successfully morphed into not just an artiste but also a patriotic Nigerian, a doting father and an icon inspiring millions of Nigerian youths not just with his sound but also his love for the country.

Davido’s business acumen is second to none. Call it ‘home economics’ and you just might be right. From relative obscurity, he has elevated the love of his life, Chioma, to a multi-million naira brand ambassador.

As a testament to his creative genius, the boss of DMW Records, which boasts of acts like Mayokun and Sauce Kid, in 2017 won the Best African Act at the MOBO Awards. And to cap it all up, he just got nominated for Best African International Act at Bet Awards. And now he’s the 2018 The Sun Creative Personality of the Year.