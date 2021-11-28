It all started like a prank on November 17, 2021, when David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, tweeted on his official Twitter page saying “If u know I’ve given you a hit song … send me money.” Davido created a new Wema Bank account for this purpose and within the first 10 minutes he has realised N7 million. In what appears like a comedy, Davido kept on calling out his friends, colleagues and fans, telling them he needs N100 million to clear his newly acquired Rolls Roy’s from the port. In less than 24hours Davido has realised above N150 million and above N200 million in less than two days.

Notwithstanding, Saturday November 20, 2021, Davido, announced that he would be using all the money realised for charity.

From his announcement he said “I am always been passionate about giving back and helping people. In view of this I am delighted to announce that all the funds received, totaling N200 million will be donated to orphanages across Nigeria as well as the Paroche Foundation.

In addition, I will be making a personal donation of N50 million, bringing the total amount to N250 million.”

To ensure adequate disbursement, Davido instituted a five-person disbursement committee in which Mrs Titi Adebayo, is serving as the chairman of the committee, Prof Jonathan Nwosu as the secretary and three other members who are Prof Yahana Joel of the Northern Nigeria Seventh Day Adventist Union Conference, Pastor (Dr) Oyalabu of the Spring Time Development Foundation and Prof Uloma Onuoha.

The committee is to work on the number of orphanages in Nigeria, determine their needs and share the funds accordingly.

It was also noted that Wema Bank will be the official bank in charge of disbursement as they also played a vital role in making this a reality.

Davido reiterated that his goal is to do this funding every year to celebrate his birthday and also give back to the needy.

Let me at this point appreciate this Godly act of care and love for humanity demonstrated by Davido and encourage others to do the same.

• Qudus Owolola writes from Jabi, Abuja

