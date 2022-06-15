By Gabriel Dike

The Chairman Governing Council of International Psychometrics Centre, Ibadan, Oyo State, Otunba Abimbola Mosobalaje Davis has expressed his felicitations to Ex-Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

Davis described him as a leader that has made significant contributions to the peace and stability of the country and the West African sub-region.

The author and businessman, who stated this in a goodwill message he personally signed, and made available to Daily Sun highlighted the great commitment of General Abubakar to peace and the sustainability of democracy being presently enjoyed in the country.

He said Abubakar, who is also the Chairman Board of Trustees (BoT) of the International Psychometris Centre (IPCentre) will always be celebrated for his role in birthing democracy and for tirelessly promotion of peace and stability in Nigeria through his platform, the National Peace Committee (NPC), especially his roles in the birthing of the Fourth Republic”.