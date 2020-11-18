Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Seven persons have died as a result of an auto crash involving two trucks in the metropolitan area of Kano State, Kano State Fire Service had confirmed.

Public Relations Officer of the Service, Saidu Ibrahim Mohammed told Daily Sun by phone that the accident happened in the early hours of the day, along Mudubawa Road by Hadejia Road in Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state.

He said that they received a distress call at about 5.27 am in the morning from one Malam Garba Sadik to the effect that an accident had occurred in the said location, adding that when their officers got to the scene, they discovered that the crash involved a lorry carrying goods and a truck (tipper) with registration number XC 954 GWL, conveying blocks to a building site within the metropolis.

He added that an assessment of the tragedy indicated that nine persons in all were involved the accident adding that while two of them survived, seven others died on the spot.

He gave the names of the survivals as Musa Mu’azu, aged 27 and Usman Habu aged 30, adding that they were rushed to a medical facility in the state capital where they were being attended to by health workers.

According to him, the seven deceased persons were initially rushed to Sir Sunusi General Hospital, located within the same area where they were confirmed dead by doctors, adding that their remains were afterward moved to the Murtala Muhammad General Hospital in the state.