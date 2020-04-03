Nkechi Chima

It was a memorable day for members of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) that attended the 9th Biennial Lecture as well as the launch of an advocacy film for the Nigerian Army entitled, Operation Last Dance.

The event, which held in Abuja recently, also witnessed veteran’s honours awards, patrons investiture, unveiling of AGN secretariat architectural design, which comprises the AGN office complex and estate billed to be commissioned in 2023.

Speaking at the event, the association’s president, Emeka Rollas Ejezie, said the guild, which started 20 years ago, didn’t envisage that it would represent the interest of millions of performers in Nigeria. “Actors Guild of Nigeria is the first professional association in Nollywood and has helped nurture the motion picture industry into vibrancy not just in Nigeria but also with a growing resonance in many other African countries and globally. The films we act reflect our diverse cultures, our traditions and history, as we take our stories to millions of households and delivering content that they can identify with and joyfully feel to be part of,” he said.

Rollas also appreciated the Nigerian Army, especially Lt. Gen. Yusuf Buratai, Chief of Army Staff, who is the co-host for the production collaboration of the movie, which according to him “motivates and inspires positive attitude towards national identity and development.”

Also speaking, veteran actor, Zack Orji said Nollywood is one of the highest growing industries in Nigeria, with the creation of jobs for members, and their movies have represented Nigeria positively to the world.

On his part, chairman of the event, Deacon Iyke Kanu commended the leadership of Emeka Rollas and urged him not to relent in taking the guild to the next level. His words: “I feel honoured to be part of a great industry like Nollywood, they have made us proud as Nigerians, they have also tried to rebrand our name to the outside world, as well as our cultural heritage. So, we need to give them utmost support. For them to choose me as one of their patrons, I’m so elated and promise to support them as a guild.”

Among the awardees are Pete Edochie, Kenneth Okonkwo, Kanayo. O. Kanayo, Bob Manuel-Udokwu, Sani Danja, Sam Dede, Funke Akindele, Steve Eboh, Kate Henshaw, Nkem Owoh, John Okafor (Mr. Ibu), Emeka Ike, Millicent Jack, Remy Ohajianya, Sam Loco Efe, and JT Tom West.