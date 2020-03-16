Veteran actress cum broadcaster, Mabel Oboh is gradually building a successful political career.

Due to her passion for charity, the pretty screen diva decided to go into politics as a way of doing more for humanity. She pitched her tent with African Democratic Congress (ADC) and was made the deputy publicity secretary of the party.

Seeing Mabel Oboh’s drive for excellence, the leadership of ADC appointed her as part of the delegation that stormed the 83rdbirthday celebration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State on March 5, 2020.

According to the thespian, she was excited to be at the occasion where she rubbed shoulders with eminent Nigerians and foreigners alike.

“For me, it’s a privilege to be present at the 83rdbirthday ceremony of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo. Aside meeting some eminent Nigerians, I had the opportunity of felicitating with the elder statesman.

“On behalf of the Lagos State executives of African Democratic Congress (ADC), I once again congratulate Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on his 83rd birthday. Many happy returns to our Baba of Africa,” Oboh stated.