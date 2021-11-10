From Abel Leonard, Lafia

A non-governmental organisation, Arewa Development Support Initiative (ADSI), has empowered 65 vulnerable and indigent people. They received skills acquisition training with starter-packs in various areas of their specialisation.

Coordinator, ADSI, Nasarawa State, Dr Zainab Ahmed, at the Nasarawa State Relevant Technology Board (NRTB), Lafia, said the 65 trainees indigent and vulnerable men and women were selected without reference to their social, tribal and religious affiliations.

She explained that skills acquisition and entrepreneurial development initiative as part of the intervention principles of ADSI would address the core issues undermining the educational, economic growth and peaceful coexistence.

She described the graduation of the trainees as a moment of fulfilment and testimonial to the core objective of one North, one people for a greater Nigeria. She said it would be sustained

“The intervention is not a one-off. We are going to look at other areas of intervention and execute same. This way, we believe, is the surest exit out of poverty and unemployment among the people of the North.”

She charged the beneficiaries to become master trainers by training other indigent and vulnerable Nasarawa State citizens to be self-reliant thereby contributing to the socio economic growth of the state.

Ahmed thanked the NRTB for support and collaboration and appealed to government at all levels and individuals for partnership to enable the organisation scale up its skills acquisition programme.

Dr Idris Umar, General Manager, V NRTB, was happy with the successful graduation of the trainees. He pledged continuous partnership with ADSI.

Chairman, Lafia Local Government Area, Aminu Maifata, commended the organisation for the empowerment and pledged to support them to enable them to do more for the society.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Muhammed Usman, praised ADSI and the NRTB for the empowerment. He promised they would make judicious use of the working equipment given to them.

The starter-packs received by the beneficiaries included sew machines, mason equipment, carpentry equipment, solar electrical, plumbing, vulcanising, aluminum/ metal, tie/ dyeing and Plaster of Paris (POP) equipment.

