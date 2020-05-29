This year’s Africa Day was on Monday, May 25 commemorated with music as African Union in conjunction with All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) held a virtual live concert that drew artistes from across the continent and the Diaspora.

Staged under the theme: ‘Health Security in the Context of COVID-19’ and featuring electrifying performances from more than 20 African music superstars, the show also conveyed motivating messages using the hashtag #StrongerTogether #StrongerthanCovid.

Broadcast on multiple electronic and digital media channels, the concert opened with the official anthem of the African Union, followed by addresses from the African Union chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat and Commissioner for Social Affairs, African Union Commission, Mrs. Amira El Fadil in which they appealed for donations to the Africa COVID-19 Response Fund.

Other speakers included the Director, Africa Centre for Disease Control, Dr. John Nkengasong; President/Executive Producer, All Africa Music Awards, Mike Dada and African Union Youth Envoy, Ms. Aya Chebbi, who respectively reiterated the importance of collective action and donations to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic on the continent.

Hosted by Eddie Kadi (DRC), Chidinma Ekile (Nigeria) and Pamela ‘Miss P’ Happi (Cameroon), artistes that performed at the show, but from their different locations, included Rudeboy (Nigeria), Pape Diouf (Senegal), Becca (Ghana), Salatiel (Cameroon), Nikita Kering (Kenya), Toofan (Togo), Salif Keita (Mali), Aminux (Morocco), Hiro (DRC), DJ Moh Green (Algeria), Kanvee Adams (Liberia), and Daphne (Cameroon).

Others were Lizha James (Mozambique), Nadya Shanab (Egypt), Busiswa (South Africa), DJ Spinall (Nigeria), Naiboi (Kenya), Sarkodie (Ghana) 2Baba (Nigeria), Betty G (Ethiopia), Ahmed Soultan (Morocco), and Master KG (South Africa).

Commenting on the concert, AFRIMA’s International Advisor, Rikki Stein, said: “It was a beautiful show. I salute all concerned. Whether or not money was raised, the message was strongly and eloquently presented, urging viewers to do everything possible to avoid another coronavirus-related disaster or huge loss of lives anywhere on the continent.”