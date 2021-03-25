By Cosmas Omegoh

Anambra State, on Tuesday, March 17, 2021, named some streets in the state capital, Awka, after some prominent indigenes and other friends of the state.

The effort, which was undertaken by Anambra State Capital City Development Authority in conjunction with Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency and Awka South LGA, saw two of the roads named after the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, and his wife, Ebele Obiano.

The roads so unveiled would, henceforth, bear the names of those the state chose to honour.

Among other beneficiaries of the state government agencies’ gesture were businessman, philanthropist and the chairman of Oilserv Group, Engr. Emeka Okwuosa; All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) chairman, Chief Victor Oye; Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Uche Victor Okafor, and the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Chukwuemaka Ezeokafor. Others were the former group general manager, public affairs division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Chief Ndu Ughamadu; managing director of Platinum Mortgage Bank, Engr. Emma Mbaka; chairman of Seaman Group, Chief Emeka Agbanari; CEO of Winco Foam, Chief Godwin Okafor, and the managing director, Jesse Hotels, Chief Nnanna Nsofor. Also honoured were Chief Chike Okagbue, Chief Ngozi Okpagu, Dr. Okey Anueyiagu, Chief Ray Chukwuma and MacAnthony Okeke.

In an address at the ceremony, the project consultant, Chief Emeka Okonkwo, stated that the idea behind the street planning and naming was to make Awka a smart city.

He stated that the Anambra was in talks with Google to map and recognise the capital city.

In his address, APGA chairman, Oye, praised the initiative, describing it as the product of a good partnership between the government agencies. He said the effort was in line with Governor Obiano’s good leadership in Anambra State.

The APGA chairman, who chaired the event, showered praises on all honoured friends of Anambra State. He called for support for Governor Obiano towards his modernisation of the state through the smart city initiative and other good works he has been doing.

Awka South LGA chairman, Leo Nwuba, in his speech, explained that a smart city meant smart transportation system, better security and placing the city on the global GPS map for easier accessibility.

The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of street signages to the deserving persons that the streets were named after.

One of the beneficiaries, Okwuosa, was unavoidably absent at the event, but he was represented by Sir Oseloka Offor. Offor, on behalf of his principal, thanked the agencies for the honour.

A strategic road near the Government House, Awka, just by the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, leading to Awka GRA, was named in Okwuosa’s honour. Henceforth, it would be called Engr. Emeka Okwuosa Boulevard.

It was gathered that the latest honour done to Okwuosa was coming on the heels of recent awards and recognitions bestowed on him for his philanthropic activities.

Last February, for instance, a road he constructed and donated to the Anglican Communion inside the All Saints Cathedral compound in Onitsha was named after him.

Weeks apart, Okwuosa was also honoured with the Diocesan Merit Award by the Bishop of Nnewi Diocese at