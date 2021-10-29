From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Abuja-based Anambra State indigenes, who are predominantly businessmen and civil servants, gathered in the capital city last week to celebrate the originality and uniqueness of their culture.

It was indeed a moment of joy, happiness, laughter and reunion, as the sons and daughters of Anambra State, as well as those from neighbouring states converged on the International Conference Centre, Abuja, to participate in the bi-annual cultural celebration.

The event, with the theme “Taa Bu Gboo,” climaxed with a showcase of the rich cultural heritage of Anambra people, while guests from within and outside Igbo-speaking states were thrilled with dance steps, cultural exhibitions and local attires, among other side attractions.

President-general, Anambra State Towns (People) Association (ASTPA), Chief Arinze Anadu, in his welcome address, said the theme of the event was carefully chosen to reawaken the consciousness of the people to the dying culture and tradition of the Igbo people and the need to reverse the ugly trend.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

He said: “The theme of the cultural day symposium spoke volumes of our aspirations, because of the fear that modernisation and civilization have made our younger generation to dislike local traditions, thus embracing western culture faster than their forefathers. So, there was need to retrace our steps and properly guide them so that we don’t lose our heritage.”

To achieve this, he encouraged parents to tutor their children properly in the use of Igbo language for communication, as that would always keep them informed of their roots, in addition to regular visits to the homeland, which is vital to acquainting the children with the traditions of their forefathers.

He added that: “Our objective was to initiate serious conversations. In line with the theme of the event, ‘Taa Bu Gboo’, I can say it’s still a good time to talk, to spread the message. Evidently, our younger generations are lacking in discipline, respect for elders, love for culture and traditions, and several things that are necessary to sustain our heritage. These are things that were discussed by panel of discussants.”

The PG appreciated the support he has received from ASTPA members since he took over the association in May 2021. He was particularly impressed with the contributions, suggestions and regular checks by the people to ensure that dreams, aspirations and promises made to the people were fulfilled.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .